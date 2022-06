Prime Minister Viktor Orban met Husain Al-Musallam, the head of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) in Budapest, ahead of the start of the 2022 Acquatics World Championships held between June 17 and July 3, the prime minister's press chief said on Friday.

Budapest was appointed host of the games in February after Fukuoka, Japan, stepped back, citing the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Events will take place in Budapest, Debrecen, Sopron and Szeged, and will host some 2,300 athletes in five disciplines, Bertalan Havasi said.

Budapest last hosted an acquatics world championship in 2017. Prime minister meets FINA head MTI photo/PM”s press office/Zoltan Fischer