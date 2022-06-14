Szijjarto: Govt supports open, merit-based competition in European soccer

The government supports preserving the open and merit-based system of competition in European soccer, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

Hungary will intervene in support of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) in a case going before the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) against an initiative to set up a European Super League.

Szijjarto said after talks with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin: “It adds spice to the life of soccer — at international level too — when unexpected developments arise, regardless of the budgets of clubs or the quality of players …. [and] the initiative launched by some European top clubs dubbed Super League would kill this magic off.”

“They would create a closed system of competition that cannot be entered based on merit, only on a financial basis,” he added.

The Hungarian government will send a representative to a hearing to be held between July 10 and 12 in a case concerning the Super League at the CJEU.