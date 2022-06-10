Diver training tank inaugurated on third anniversary of Danube boat collision

Hungary's first ever diver training tank was inaugurated in Baja, in the south, on Friday, on the occasion of the third anniversary of a deadly boat collision on the River Danube which took the lives of many South Korean tourists in 2019.

On May 29, 2019, the Viking Sigyn cruise ship collided with the Hableany sightseeing boat which had 33 South Korean tourists on board and a crew of two Hungarians. Seven tourists were rescued from the water after the collision and the rest died. One of the bodies has not been recovered.

Robert Zsigo, Baja’s Fidesz MP, said at the inauguration that the disaster bound two nations together. He said the youngest victim of the collision was 6 years old and the oldest 71.

Park Chul-min, South Korea’s ambassador to Hungary, said May 29, 2019 had been “a moment of shock” which to this day could not be forgotten. At the same time, he expressed his thanks and gratitude to the divers who had done everything they could to save the victims at the scene of the disaster.

The diver training tank inaugurated in Baja, a city at the southern Hungarian section of the River Danube, was built at the initiative of the Havaria Disaster Management Public Benefit Association.