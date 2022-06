A section of the lower embankment of the River Danube on the Buda side of the capital will be closed to traffic from June 20 for an estimated two months in connection with renovation works on Budapest's landmark Chain Bridge, transport authority BKK has said.

Laszlo Horvath, BKK’s manager for investment projects, said on Thursday that work on the underside of the bridge will require diverting traffic between Dobrentei Square and Halasz Street to the upper embankment.

The lower embankment on the Pest side will remain open to vehicles during the period, he said.