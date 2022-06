Budapest's Museum of Fine Arts is opening its 800sqm Baroque Hall to the public after a comprehensive reconstruction, making the Baroque, Renassaince and Romanesque Halls simultaneously available to the public after almost 80 years, the museum said.

The opening marks the end of the reconstruction of the museum’s north-eastern wing, the statement said.

The Baroque Hall contains some 40 statues and reliefs consistent with its style, including bronze statuettes from Italian workshops and Venetian marble and wood statues.

Paintings from the museum’s Italian, Spanish and German collections are also shown here.