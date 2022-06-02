BME development wins EURATOM Nuclear Innovation Prize

A research team of the Budapest University of Technology and Economics (BME) has been awarded the Nuclear Innovation Prize from the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) for a reactor simulation programme developed for high-end graphics cards, the university said on Wednesday.

An international panel of independent experts had assessed the submissions for the innovation price and BME’s project fetched a third prize equally split between BME and the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, BME said in a statement.

The application developed by MBE dubbed GUARDYAN can predict with ultimate precision the behaviour of a nuclear reactor for rapid changes occurring in the core, which can contribute to further increasing the safety of nuclear reactors.

The prize was collected by head of the research team David Legrady at the FISA 2022 conference in Lyon on May 31, the university said.