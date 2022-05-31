Paloznak Jazz Picnic to feature Emeli Sande, Lisa Stansfield, Richard Bona

Emeli Sande, Lisa Stansfield, Stereo MC's and Richard Bona will be among international stars to perform at the Paloznak Jazz Picnic celebrating this year its 10th anniversary, the organisers said on Tuesday.

The three-day festival near Lake Balaton will open on August 4 with a concert by the Richard Bona and Alfredo Rodriguez Band. Up next on the main stage will be Emeli Sande “who is able to appeal to every generation”, Orsolya Valde, the festival director, told a press conference.

The international stars next day include Lisa Stansfield performing old hits and new titles, to be followed by Stereo MC’s popular since the mid 80s, she said.

On the closing day, August 6, the Al McKay’s Earth, Wind and Fire Experience will give a concert, to be followed by MF Robots.

The festival will also give upcoming Hungarian groups and talents the opportunity to perform in a line-up including Peet Project, Aron Andras and The Black Circle and Random Trip.

The festival will offer over 30 acts on four stages and have its own anthem.

Similarly to previous years, the festival will offer part of its revenue to those in need, in a cooperation with the Together for Autistic People Foundation.

The festival will continue its environment-friendly policy as well aiming to reduce communal waste from the event to one kilogram, Valde said.