Budapest is to establish a memorial park in honour of Nelson Mandela on the northern slope of Gellert Hill, the Mayor’s Office said in a statement on Monday.

Nelson Mandela Park, occupying 5,000sqm of lawns and a wooded area, will be the city’s first permanent landscaped art work, the statement said.

The 9.4 million forint (EUR 24,000) park will be inaugurated on July 18, International Mandela Day.