Orban: 'It's good to be Hungarian'

"It's good to be Hungarian," Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at the inauguration of the new Museum of Ethnography building in Budapest's City Park on Sunday.

New Museum of Ethnography opening in Budapest on May 22, 2022 MTI photo by Zoltan Mathe

Orban noted that the government had decided, “in the midst of an uncertain and changing world”, to plough resources into culture, cultural spaces, museums and concert halls, the built environment and “tidying up Budapest’s most beautiful park”.

“While everybody said it couldn’t be done, we have advanced, step by step, building by building, and on April 3, the Hungarian people confirmed that we did well…and think Europe’s biggest cultural investment should be brought to fruition,” he said.

“I believe we’ve been given a mandate to implement the full programme,” he added.

The new building, Orban said, aims to give the natural beauty of Hungarian folk culture a place to be revealed to its full extent.

“Our treasures have found a place that suits them,” he added.

He urged people to “find joy every day in being Hungarian” and said the new Museum of Ethnography building, “an outstanding example of Hungarian ingenuity and sense of beauty”, could support that endeavour.