Mupa to start ticket sale for 2022/23 season on May 20

The Palace of Arts (Mupa) will start selling tickets for concerts by international and Hungarian classical music, pop and jazz stars during the 2022/23 season on Friday, it said on Wednesday.

Mupa’s programme schedule includes concerts by Riccardo Chailly and Filarmonica della Scala, the Vienna Philharmonic with Andris Nelsons, the Mahler Chamber Orchestra conducted by Daniele Gatti and the Amsterdam Royal Concertgebouw conducted by Ivan Fischer.

Chinese pianist star Yuja Wang will give a concert with the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Viktoria Mullova with the Orchestra de la Suisse Romande and Marting Grubinger with the Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra, Mupa said in a statement.

Hungary’s trumpeter Gabor Boldoczki, holder of the Artist of the Year title, will perform four concerts.

The Jazz Legends series will feature Melody Gardot and 5-time Grammy winning Dianne Reeves who will both return to Budapest.

Ticket sale will start online at mupa.hu and in box offices on May 20 at 10am.