New York to host second Hungarian contemporary arts festival

The Hungary L!ve contemporary arts festival will be held in New York for the second time between May 23 and 29, featuring theatre performances, concerts, workshops and panel discussions, the Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design (MOME) said on Tuesday.

The festival’s organiser, the Hungary L!ve Arts Foundation, aims to bring Hungarian culture closer to New York, MOME said in a statement. The first Hungary L!ve festival in 2018 drew some 1,000 visitors to Manhattan’s iconic cultural venues.

Theatre productions featured as the event will include Kristof Kelemen’s Observers, the Dollardaddys troupe’s East and Mirror from the Eva Duda Dance Company.

The festival will also feature a staged reading of Pal Zavada’s A Market Day and a screening of Gabor Herendi’s Toxikoma, according to the official programme.

MOME’s Media Institute will also present a selection of the works of its current and former students, including short films and graphic design works about life in central and eastern Europe.

The event also includes the Hungarian Poster Association and OPLA’s poster exhibition titled Reflecting on Ukraine.

For more information, visit: https://hungarylivefestival.com/en/category/festival/