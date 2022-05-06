Sziget Festival 'doesn't believe in cultural embargo', says chief organiser

Sziget Festival "does not believe in cultural embargoes", Tamas Kadar, the chief organiser of the week-long musical extravaganza held on Budapest's Hajogyari Island, said on Friday, adding that this year's event would feature both Russian and Ukrainian performers.

Moving in for week-long Sziget Festival on August 7 in 2019, the last time the event was held before the pandemic MTI photo by Zoltan Balogh

The festival’s organisers “condemn the Russian aggression of war” and support peace, Kadar told a press conference.

The festival scheduled for August 10-15 will feature concerts by Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, the Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala, DJ Calvin Harris and the Kings of Leon.

Visitors will get to see artists from 52 countries, and the event will feature around 1,000 programmes overall.

Sziget remains committed to green causes and its future is secured by a 5 plus 5-year agreement with the Budapest municipal council, organisers said.

The festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.