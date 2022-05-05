Festival Academy Budapest chamber music series to be held in July

The seventh Festival Academy Budapest chamber music series, founded by Hungarian violinists Katalin Kokas and Barnabas Kelemen, is to be held at various venues in the capital from July 15 to 24.

Peter Fekete, the state secretary for culture, told a press conference that Kokas and Kelemen had once again invited a host of internationally celebrated soloists to perform at the festival.

Performers include violinist Vilde Frang, cellist Nicolas Altstaedt, pianist Fazil Say, trumpeter Sergei Nakariakov, violinist Hagai Shaham and soprano Anna Prohaska, among others, Kelemen said.

The festival will be held at venues including the Ferenc Liszt Academy of Music, the Szechenyi baths, Margaret Island, the Buda Castle and the Budapest Music Center, Kokas said.