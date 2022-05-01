Dancing 1925, Hungarian artists in Parisian nightlife exhibition opens at National Gallery

A chamber exhibition presenting drawings by three Hungarian artists on the nightlife of Paris in the 1920s reflecting on the euphoria after the first world war opened at the Hungarian National Gallery on Saturday.

Dancing 1925 exhibition opens in National Gallery on April 29, 2022 MTI photo by Zsolt Szigetvary

In focus of the exhibition is Dancing (1925), an album presenting twelve lithographs by painter, graphic artist, illustrator and set designer Marcell Vertes who, following the collapse of the Soviet Republic, moved from Budapest to Vienna and later to Paris in 1920. There he frequented nightclubs and bars where he made sketches of guests dancing on the floor, jazz musicians and even people waiting at dawn to leave for home. He became famous of imitating Toulouse-Lautrec’s style and in 1952 was “hand-double” for Lautrec in the film Moulin Rouge. Vertes’s work on the film earned him two Academy Awards, for Best Costume Designer and Best Production Design, according to the exhibition’s booklet.

Janos Vaszary, the second artist, returned to Paris in 1925 aged around sixty in search of new artistic experience. There he made sketches about shows in the Moulin Rouge, the Folie Bergere, La Cigale and the Casino de Paris which he later used for his oil paintings.

The third artist, Miklos Vadasz settled in the French capital in the early 1920s where he made a living by painting portraits while making sketches on the city’s nightlife in his free time.

The exhibition also features segments from archive newsreels and the Mikiphone, the pocket phonograph designed by Istvan Vadasz for his brother. The Mikiphone produced excellent sound quality and is regarded as the predecessor of the Walkman and the Discman.

The exhibition runs until August 28.