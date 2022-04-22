Jewish Art Days to feature 11 performances between May 19 and June 9

The Jewish Art Days will be held in Budapest between May 19 and June 9, and feature 11 performances at five venues, organisers said on Friday.

This year’s festival will be the first to take place without coronavirus-related restrictions in two years, and will feature “fusion performances by artists whose work does not necessarily merge easily but wo appreciate each other,” Vera Vadas, the director of the festival, told a press conference.

The festival will open with an early performance on May 11, with Nizar Elkhater conducting the Arab-Jewish Orchestra at their first performance in Hungary.

The official opening concert will feature songs by legendary French composer Michel Legrand, and singer Vera Toth and soprano Erika Miklosa. Other concerts will feature violinist Orsolya Korcsolan, singer Judit Szucs and actress Eszter Onodi, and rap by Tamas Pajor. Singer and violinist Edina “Mokus” Szirtes will perform musical renditions of poems and her own songs, and Myrtill Micheller will perform French chansons by Edith Piaf, Charles Aznavour and others.

Violin virtuoso Roby Lakatos will take the stage on June 4 with a programme titled Klezmer Karma.