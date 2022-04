Hungary's food safety authority (NEBIH) has detected bird flu infections in poultry farms in Bekes and Csongrad-Csanad counties, in southern and south-eastern Hungary, the authority said on Wednesday.

The authority inspected geese farms in Mezokovacshaza, Totkomlos and Nagybanheyes after reports of rising death rates. The cull of a total of 65,000 poultry has already started, the authority said.

At the same time, the infection is also expected to spread further in Bacs-Kiskun County, in southern Hungary, Nebih said.

According to epidemic regulations, feed and water must be stored in closed containers and poultry must be kept indoors in high-risk areas, Nebih noted.