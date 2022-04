Over the past few days, several state leaders and church dignitaries have congratulated Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the Fidesz party's election win, the prime minister's media chief said in a statement on Tuesday.

Those extending their compliments during Easter include presidents Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus and Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Slovak House Speaker Boris Kollar, as well as Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi and Constantinople Patriarch Bartholomew I, Bertalan Havasi said.