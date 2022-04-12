Hungarian films recognised at European film festivals

Hungarian films bagged several accolades at the Porto and ECU film festivals last week, the National Film Institute (NFI) said.

Mate Bence Fazekas won the award for Best Screenplay at the Porto International Film Festival for his work on the film Eviction. Inspired by a true story, the comedy drama depicts the struggle between a determined bailiff and an elderly woman facing eviction from her home.

In the acting category, Laszlo Attila Horvath took home the festival’s Best Actor award for his performance in the film Soulpark. Directed by Robert Odegnal and Illes Horvath, the fantasy-thriller begins with a man waking up bare naked among a bask of crocodiles at a zoo. Having no memory of how he ended up there or anything that happened to him in the last three years, the man’s case is taken on by a brilliant female detective.

Meanwhile at the ECU European Independent Film Festival in Paris, Csaba Vekes and Tamas Olt’s film Early Wedding won the award for Best European Dramatic Feature. The film is an adaptation of a stage play of the Kaposvar Csiky Gergely Theatre