Budapest Ritmo world music festival to feature performers from 20 countries

The Budapest Ritmo world music festival will feature performers from 20 countries, music film screenings, and a music and film industry conference between April 7 and 10, the organisers said.

On the opening day, a free admission programme will feature performances by Hungary’s indie-folk band Lanou, Canadian-Hungarian classical kora player Sophie Lukacs, Polish violinist duo Sekunda and the female a capella trio Rodenice in the Szimpla Kert ruin pub.

Festival highlights will include concerts on Friday by Mali star duo Amadou & Mariam, Bosnia’s Damir Imamovic performing Balkan sevdah, Italy’s Kalascima playing tarantella music, Poland’s female a capella trio Sutari and Hungary’s Besh o Drom in the Akvarium Club.

Performers on Saturday will include Izraeli-Persian Liruz, Portugese fado singer Antonio Zambujo, Amsterdam-based fusion jazz band Boi Akih featuring Hungarian recorder player Dodo Kis, Bosnia’s sehdav band Divanhana and Hungary’s Random Trip also in the Akvarium Club.

The festival will close with the Ritmo Music Films programme screening a title by ambient-folk singer Deva and by the Uljana Quartet as well as the documentary Agonia about Polish folk culture in the Toldi Cinema.