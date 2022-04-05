Fidesz wins fourth successive term with landslide win

Hungary's Fidesz-led alliance, which has held office for the past twelve years, won a fourth successive term in Sunday's election amid a high turnout of 69.49 percent, and was on course to win 135 seats in the 199-seat parliament, keeping its two-thirds majority.

PM Viktor Orban declares victory in general election on April 3 2022 Photo by MTI United for Hungary, a coalition of opposition parties which had harboured high hopes of unseating Viktor Orban’s government by joining together, fell well short of a mandate to govern. Hitherto non-parliamentary parties, the radical Mi Hazank (My Homeland), and the liberal Momentum Movement, which campaigned as part of United for Hungary, both crossed the 5 percent threshold for seats in parliament, with the radical party notching up seven mandates. With 91.06 percent of the votes counted, the Fidesz-led alliance won 53.49 percent with their national list as against 34.63 percent for the united opposition, while Mi Hazank secured 6.28 percen