The government is ploughing 200 billion forints (EUR 539.0m) into the development of infrastructure and science parks at twenty universities which are either run by the state or by government-backed foundations, the innovation and technology minister said on Wednesday.

The funding is the first phase of a 2,700 billion forint development scheme, Laszlo Palkovics said.

Projects are being funded at the Budapest University of Technology, Andrassy University, the University of Veterinary Science, four medical universities, the Obuda University, the Miskolc University and the Hungarian Dance University, among others, he said.