Budapest residents join global Fridays for Future climate protests

Climate protesters in Budapest joined others in over 700 cities across the world on Friday to take part in the seventh Global Climate Strike, youth movement Fridays for Future Hungary said in a statement.

The Fridays for Future movement was launched over three years ago, rallying thousands of young people to stand up for their future, the statement said.

The Budapest protest was attended by a thousand people, with Fridays for Future putting forward its 12 climate-related demands. These include a call for the establishment of a separate ministry in charge of environmental protection, a 65 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, the cancellation of the upgrade of Hungary’s Paks nuclear plant, a ban on tourism projects in national parks and “Natura 2000” protected areas and a ban on diesel cars by 2026, among others.

Fridays for Future Hungary emphasised the importance of the role of education in addressing the ecological crisis, expressing its support for the ongoing teachers’ strike.