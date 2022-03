This year 5,600 wildfires have broken out in Hungary, affecting 11,500 hectares, injuring eight people and causing one death, the disaster management authority (OKF) said on Wednesday.

A nationwide ban on lighting fires has been in place since March 10 as Hungary has had very little rainfall in the past few months.

Various restrictions to using naked flames have been introduced near wooded areas, while garden rubbish can only be burned if the local municipality regulations allow this.

The ban on naked flames does not apply to frying, grilling or cooking in the garden.

The authority has issued a warning to citizens to be careful not to accidentally set fires.