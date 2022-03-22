MUPA to feature Riccardo Chailly, Daniele Gatti, Yuja Wang and Melody Gardot in 2022/23

The Palace of Arts (MUPA) will feature concerts conducted by Riccardo Chailly, Andris Nelsons, Daniele Gatti and Ivan Fischer, and performances by Yuja Wang and Melody Gardot during its 2022/2023 season, MUPA's director general said on Tuesday.

Chailly will conduct the Filarmonica della Scala, Nelsons the Vienna Philharmonic, Gatti the Mahler Chamber Orchestra and Fischer the Amsterdam Concertgebouw, Csaba Kael told a press conference.

Chinese pianist star Wang will perform with the Leipzig Gewandhaus and Marting Grubinger with the Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra, he said.

Advent will be celebrated with a concert by the Estonian Philharmonic’s Chamber Choir, Christmas with Philippe Herreweghe conducting Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis and the New Year with a performance of Haydn’s The Seasons oratorio.

In June, MUPA will again host a Wagner Festival featuring artists such as Gunther Groissbock, Egils Silins, Irene Theorin és Peter Kalman.

The season’s programme will include classical music events, as well as pop, world music, jazz and dance performances.

In a highlight jazz programme, Melody Gardot and Dianne Reeves will both return to Budapest.

“MUPA not only wants to bring international star performers to Budapest and feature Hungarian artists, but wants to build a community,” Kael said.

Tickets will go on sale on April 1.