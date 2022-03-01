Ukraine crisis - Police: 4,002 refugees arrive in Budapest on Mon

A total of 4,002 refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, 308 of them children, arrived in Budapest by train on Monday, Budapest police (BRFK) has said.

Aid worker helping refugees arriving from Ukraine in Budapest railway station on March 1, 2022 MTI/Zoltan Balogh

The authorities have organised accommodation for 291 people including 66 children, BRFK said on police.hu on Tuesday.

Many of the refugees were on their way to relatives or to further destinations, it said.

BRFK is helping the refugees at the Nyugati and Keleti railway stations. They are in constant contact with the disaster management directorate, the migration authority, transport companies and aid organisations to help refugees obtain daily supplies, transport and accommodation, police.hu said.