logo

Műsorújság

Műsorújság
HU
EN
RO

Hamburger menü

social

élő

#Ukrán válság #szja-visszatérítés #nyílt társadalom #Élelmiszerárstop #gyermekvédelmi népszavazás

Rendkívüli

Amerikai jelentések szerint hatvan kilométeres orosz konvoj tart Kijev felé ǀ Folyamatos támadás alatt Harkiv és az ukrán főváros – Kövesse nálunk az ukrán válság fejleményeit!

×
Kövessen minket Facebook-on is!

Már követem az oldalt!

Ukraine crisis - Police: 4,002 refugees arrive in Budapest on Mon

Szerző: MTI
Forrás: MTI
2022.03.01. 14:12

Főoldal / in english

| Szerző: MTI
A total of 4,002 refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, 308 of them children, arrived in Budapest by train on Monday, Budapest police (BRFK) has said.
Aid worker helping refugees arriving from Ukraine in Budapest railway station on March 1, 2022         MTI/Zoltan Balogh

The authorities have organised accommodation for 291 people including 66 children, BRFK said on police.hu on Tuesday.
Many of the refugees were on their way to relatives or to further destinations, it said.
BRFK is helping the refugees at the Nyugati and Keleti railway stations. They are in constant contact with the disaster management directorate, the migration authority, transport companies and aid organisations to help refugees obtain daily supplies, transport and accommodation, police.hu said.

Ajánljuk még

 