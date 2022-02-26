Ukraine crisis - Refugees get assistance in Lonya at border

War refugees are getting assistance in Lonya, on Hungary's border with Ukraine, from the local council, charities and people who want to help.

The local council of Lonya is organising convoys to bring the refugees to the village’s recreation centre and a Reformed Church building.

Mayor Erno Nagy told MTI that the local council has placed 300-400 people fleeing Ukraine in temporary accommodations in the past days. The council has used its own resources to buy them food, and local cafeterias are serving them meals, he added.

Charities of the Reformed and Baptist churches as well as of the Order of Malta are also helping in Lonya. The Baptist charity has set up cots in the local gymnasium and the Hungarian Red Cross has brought tents.

Nagy said people have offered food and clothing to the refugees, and many are assisting them with lodging.

The Lonya border crossing is operating with extended hours and is now open until 11pm at night.