Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday visited the Armed Forces' Integrated Centre of Operations where he met Defence Minister Tibor Benko and the military officers working to guarantee Hungary's security, the PM's press chief said.

Speaking after the visit, Orban said the situation in eastern Europe remained “serious and tense”, stressing that all must be done to avoid war.

Hungary must stay out of this military conflict, the prime minister said, adding that what mattered most was the country’s security.

Orban rejected proposals by the left on sending troops and weapons to Ukraine.