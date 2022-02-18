Govt official: March 15 preparations on schedule

Preparations for this year's celebrations of Hungary's March 15 holiday are going according to plan, the state secretary for international communication and relations said on Friday.

In view of the long weekend, this year’s events will span four days, beginning on March 12, Zoltan Kovacs said on Facebook, adding that commemorators will get to enjoy a host of family programmes, concerts and gastronomy events in the garden of the National Museum, the Buda Castle and the Varkert Bazaar.

The state commemorations on March 15 will, as always, include the hoisting of the national flag in front of Parliament and state award ceremonies, he said.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban is scheduled to deliver his speech in the afternoon in Kossuth Square, Kovacs said.

As on the October 23 national holiday last year, the Peace March organised by the pro-government Civic Union Forum (COF) and associated COKA foundation will again be joining the state celebrations, he added.

The operative board in charge of the events will begin organising the celebrations in early March, the state secretary said.