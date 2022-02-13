Election 2022 - Orban: 'We Hungarians share a passion for Hungary'

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in a keynote speech kicking off the general election campaign period on Saturday, told supporters that "we have one thing in common: we share a passion for Hungary."

Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives keynote speech in Budapest on February 12, 2022 MTI photo by MTVA

Orban, who heads the ruling Fidesz party, accused the left wing of adopting “a new political strategy” which involved “insulting people, making fun of people with disabilities, marching into the countryside and threatening pensioners and looking down on women”.

“People can’t believe their ears,” he said.

“De Gaulle may have been right: everyone can talk, but the leader also knows when to listen,” the prime minister said.

In his speech held at the Varkert Bazaar, Orban warned his supporters that former prime ministers Ferenc Gyurcsany and Gordon Bajnai were planning a comeback.

He cited Gyurcsany as saying recently that both politicians were ready to return, and he accused Gyurcsany and Bajnai of “lumbering the whole country” with their “talk show”.

If Gyurcsany made a comeback, he said, “he’ll take us back to where we were before…”