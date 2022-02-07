logo

Budapest to host 2022 World Aquatics Championships

Szerző: MTI
Forrás: MTI
2022.02.07. 20:40

| Szerző: MTI
Budapest will host the 2022 World Aquatics Championships between June 18 and July 3, the International Swimming Federation FINA said on Monday.

2017 FINA  World Aquatics Championships in Budapest                                                             MTI photo Zsolt Szigetvary

 

It will be the second time after 2017 that Budapest hosts the event, FINA said in a statement.
Sandor Wladar, head of the Hungarian Swimming Association and leader of the organising committee, told a press conference that the event would use already existing facilities only, therefore, the high-diving event will not be included.
Events of the championships will be held in Budapest, Sopron, Debrecen, and Szeged.
A week earlier, FINA announced that the 19th FINA World Championships, initially scheduled to take place in Fukuoka, Japan, on May 13-29, 2022, were rescheduled for July 14-30, 2023. The measure was taken “due to the current health impacts of the Omicron COVID-19 variant and the pandemic measures currently in place in Japan”, FINA said on Monday.

 

 

 

 

