Budapest to host 2022 World Aquatics Championships

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest MTI photo Zsolt Szigetvary
It will be the second time after 2017 that Budapest hosts the event, FINA said in a statement.
Sandor Wladar, head of the Hungarian Swimming Association and leader of the organising committee, told a press conference that the event would use already existing facilities only, therefore, the high-diving event will not be included.
Events of the championships will be held in Budapest, Sopron, Debrecen, and Szeged.
A week earlier, FINA announced that the 19th FINA World Championships, initially scheduled to take place in Fukuoka, Japan, on May 13-29, 2022, were rescheduled for July 14-30, 2023. The measure was taken “due to the current health impacts of the Omicron COVID-19 variant and the pandemic measures currently in place in Japan”, FINA said on Monday.