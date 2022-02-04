Museum of Fine Arts to feature Bosch, Matisse, El Greco exhibitions in 2022

The Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest will soon present its "strongest ever line-up" featuring exhibitions by Bosch, Matisse and El Greco in 2022, the museum's director said on Thursday.

Newly purchased Cezanne watercolour at Budapest Fine Arts Museum on February 3, 2022 MTI photo by Zoltan Balogh

The comprehensive revamp project of the museum building will be completed this year, Laszlo Baan told a press conference.

The Bosch exhibition openning on April 8 will present 90 works, including eleven signed by Bosch, and it will be among the world’s most significant shows of the artist in the past decade, he added.

Baan also highlighted an exhibition at the National Gallery dubbed Art Deco Budapest presenting works from the 1920s and 1930s. Additionally, a retrospective of Janos Vaszary will feature 24 newly discovered paintings, he said.

Meanwhile, the museum has put on display a newly purchased watercolour Paul Cezanne painted in 1890 as part of the ongoing exhibition entitled Cezanne to Malevich. The canvas shows the view of the Colombier Chateau in Switzerland on one side and a study for a group of trees on the other, he said. The museum purchased the work at Christie’s in New York late last year for 750,000 dollars with state support, Baan said.

Baan said the new Museum of Ethnography will also open in the near future, as part of the Liget Budapest development project in the City Park.

Also, the House of Music, Budapest, whose architecture has been critically acclaimed and which also forms a part of the Liget development, was inaugurated recently.