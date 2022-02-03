Hungarian archaeologist gets Gold Medal of Pontificate

Hungarian professor Gyozo Voros has been awarded the Gold Medal of the Pontificate in recognition of his archaeological work at the royal palace of Machareus in Jordan.

The gold medal and the related diploma were handed over to the archaeologist at a public session of the Pontifical Academy in Rome on Tuesday.

In a letter of congratulations read out at the session, Pope Francis praised the merits of Voros and another two awardees in promoting Christian archaeology.

Professor Voros has published three monumental volumes about findings at the excavations of the royal palace of Machareus on the Jordanian shore of the Dead Sea.

He is the second Hungarian honoured with the Gold Medal of the Pontificate. The first one, Fulop Laszlo painter, got the medal from Pope Leo XIII back in 1900.