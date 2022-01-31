First module of AI supercomputer developed by ITM, OTP Bank inaugurated

Innovation and Technology Minister Laszlo Palkovics on Monday inaugurated the first module of an AI supercomputer built in partnership between the ministry and OTP Bank.

At Monday’s demonstration, the supercomputer uttered words in the voice of Palkovics.

Addressing the event, the minister said the government aimed to make Hungary more competitive by 2030, which required constant and close cooperation between the public and private sectors. One area in which the two can cooperate, Palkovics said, was the use of artificial intelligence.

The new supercomputer is being used to develop a one-of-a-kind Hungarian language model which will be capable, among other things, of managing phone banking operations in their entirety, the minister said.

OTP Bank chairman-CEO Sandor Csanyi said the agreement on digital developments signed with ITM was also an important milestone for Hungary. OTP Bank, he said, had been able to maintain its competitive advantage because it was a leader in digital developments.

The three-year project cost 7.3 billion forints (EUR 20.3m), 2.5 billion of which is being covered by ITM, they said.