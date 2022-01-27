Budapest Zoo ranked among Europe's best

Budapest Zoo has been ranked 15th on the Sheridan list of top zoos in Europe and occupies the top spot in Hungary, the park said on Wednesday.

Elephant family in Budapest Zoo on April 24 in 2021 MTI photo by Attila Kovacs

The unofficial Sheridan list ranks zoos based on visitor experience, the parks’ level of services and the professional work being done in the zoos, the statement said.

Budapest Zoo scored 207 points to rank 15th on the list of Europe’s top 126 zoos, beating Copenhagen, Berlin, Amsterdam’s Artis Zoo and several other major European menageries.

The ranking is compiled by British zoo expert Anthony Sheridan, who turned to reviewing Europe’s top zoos in 2007 after a successful business career in the electronics industry.

The Budapest Zoo ranked 17th out of 110 zoos on the last Sheridan list released in 2018.