Hungarian, Russian troupes win Golden Pierrot award at Intl Circus Festival

Hungary's Kevin Richter troupe and Russia's Zaripov's Group took home the Golden Pierrot Award for their teeterboard acts at the 14th International Circus Festival in Budapest.

The festival which came to a close on Monday featured over a hundred ringmasters, impresarios and circus professionals and some 150 performers from around the globe.

The festival’s awards were presented at a gala on Monday evening.

The Silver Pierrot award went to Oleksii Grigorov and Marina Glavatskikh for their aerial hoop act, the Vardanyan Brothers for their hand-to-hand act and the duo of Ekaterina Zapashnaya and Konstantin Rastegaev for their strap act.

The Silver Pierrot award was won by Duo Devilkamovs for their Chinese pole act, Mikhail Nikolayevich Ermakov for his dog act, the RCC Arruba troupe for their teeterboard act, Duo Stauberti for their aerial pole act and the Shatirov troupe for their Russian bar act.

The Budapest Prix award went to the Lkhagva Ochir for his chair-balancing act.

A host of special awards were also handed out at the event.