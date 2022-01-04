Budapest's Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design (MOME) will launch English-language MA programmes in photography and interaction design from the 2022 autumn semester, the school said on Monday.

The foundation that runs the university initiated the launch of at least two English-language MA programmes every year over three years starting in the autumn of 2022.

“Our goals is to make MOME the best known creative university in Central Europe by 2030,” MOME foundation chairman Gergely Boszormenyi-Nagy said.

MOME rector Jozsef Fulop said the first two English-language progarmmes express the school’s “commitment to tradition and the future”, referring to MOME’s namesake, Laszlo Moholy-Nagy (1895-1946), who did much to advance avant-garde photography, and to the subject of interaction design, which involves making interactive digital products, environments and services.

MOME will promote the two English-language MA programmes among art school students in the region in a campaign that will run until April.

More information is available at https://mome.hu/en/degree-studies