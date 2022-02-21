Hungary, Serbia ministers discuss archeological, film cooperation

Human Resources Minister Miklos Kasler discussed archeological, film production and museology cooperation with Maja Gojkovic, Serbia's minister of culture, in Belgrade on Monday.

Janos Hunyadi’s new statue in Zemun (Zimony) at Belgrade on July 22, 2019 MTI photo by Szilard Koszticsak

Kasler told MTI after the talks that they had reviewed joint projects carried out in the past and ones planned in the future.

Planned cooperation includes developing museology and archeological work in Hungary and Serbia in the areas of marking, excavating and listing archeology sites, the minister said.

They also discussed cooperation with Serbia in the making of a feature film about strategist, politician Janos Hunyadi, commander of the army defending Europe against the Ottoman occupying forces in the 1456 battle of Nandorfehervar (present-day Belgrade). The Serbian minister offered help in shooting battle scenes at the Smederevo (Szendro) castle, some 44kms south of Belgrade, today the only one in central Europe that offers itself as an authentic medieval venue.