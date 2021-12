A Year's End rally to be held on the Hungaroring Formula One track near Budapest will feature over 200 cars from six countries racing over 56 kms on Tuesday and Wednesday, the organisers said.

Hungaroring racing track MTI photo by Sandor H Szabo The annual rally had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic last year but this year’s event will feature drivers from Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, the statement showed.

Spectators at the event will be required to present immunity certificates and mask wearing will be compulsory in all indoor areas, the organisers said. The races will also be broadcast live online, they added.