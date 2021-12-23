LOT to relaunch direct Budapest-New York flight from June

Polish Airlines LOT will restart its direct Budapest-New York flight from June 2022, Liszt Ferenc International operator Budapest Airport said on Thursday.

The route, initially launched in the spring of 2018, was temporarily suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

LOT will fly Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on the route which will operate three times a week.

The flight time between Liszt Ferenc International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport will be around 9 hours and 15 minutes, the operator said, adding that the planes will also be able to carry 12 tonnes of freight.

The Budapest-New York flight also helps boost tourism to the Hungarian capital, Budapest Airport said, adding that it was working with the Hungarian Tourism Agency on expanding their services.