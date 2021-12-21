Fidesz nominates familiy affairs minister Novak for president

Ruling Fidesz has nominated Katalin Novak, theminister for family affairs, for Hungary's next president, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Tuesday.

Family affairs minister Katalin Novak addresses Fidesz party congress on Novemeber 14, 2021 MTI photo by Szilard Koszticsak

Novak said in response on Facebook that she accepted the nomination. In her post, she said she was ready to “represent Hungary and serve the whole Hungarian nation with faith, soul, and heart”.

Incumbent President Janos Ader’s second term will expire on May 10 next year. Under the constitution, the same person cannot be elected president for a third term.

At his international press conference, Orban voiced regret that the constitution restricted the president’s tenure to two terms, adding that Fidesz, of which he is chairman, had tendered its nomination.