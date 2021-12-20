Pope Francis supports Hungarian public media charity campaign

Pope Francis has sent a statue of St Joseph to be auctioned at a charity auction organised by Hungarian public media in support of Hungarian orphans who have lost parents to the coronavirus pandemic, Beatrix Siklosi, the director of public broadcaster Kossuth Radio, said on Sunday.

Statue donated by Pope Francis for Hungarian public media’s 2021 Christmas charity auction Photo by MTVA

The statue depicts St Joseph teaching carpentry to the Christ Child, she said.

First Lady Anita Herczegh, the chairwoman of the board of the Regoczi Foundation for children orphaned in the pandemic, noted that the foundation was launched last spring when the number of young parents started succumbing to Covid.

By the start of the charity programme broadcast on the Duna, Duna World, M5 and M4 Sport channels on Sunday morning, the campaign had already collected close to 100 million forints (EUR 272,000), Siklosi said. Various celebrities such as Olympic fencer Aron Szilagyi and epee fencer Timea Nagy are participating, she said.

On Sunday, more than 304 million forints was donated to the campaign, with both national bus carrier Volanbusz and national rail operator MAV having made contributions.

Robert Homolya, MAV’s president and chief executive, said the pandemic had taken a great toll on the company and many of its 56,000 employees, some who had passed away were parents.

Donation lines are open until the end of the year.