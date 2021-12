Hungary has concluded an agreement with Tunisia on mutually recognising Covid-19 immunity certificates, Peter Szijjarto, the minister of foreign affairs and trade, has said.

Under the agreement, Hungarians who have been inoculated against Covid with any type of vaccine can enter Tunisia from Dec. 16 upon presenting a negative PCR test, the minister said in Tunis. Hungary has now reached agreements on mutual recognition of Covid immunity certificates with 26 countries, Szijjarto said.