French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Budapest on December 13 and meet the prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, the Hungarian PM's press chief said.

Macron will also hold bilateral talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Janos Ader, Bertalan Havasi said on Tuesday.

The Visegrad Group leaders will then meet and Macron will join them for talks afterwards, Havasi said. A joint press conference and a working dinner will conclude the event, he said.