The Planet Budapest 2021 sustainability expo has drawn speakers from over 100 countries who discussed issues covering waste management, the circular economy, water management and climate change in 10 panel discussions, the commissioner responsible for the event said on Friday, after professional programmes of the event wrapped up on Thursday evening.

Speakers included the representatives of the OECD, the International Energy Agency and “dozens of” ministry delegations, Istvan Joo said.

The panel discussions also pointed to central European developments offering solutions, he said. Some 500 business talks were conducted between 70 exhibitors, he said.

The expo also saw over 180 exhibitors on 20,000sqm, Joo said.