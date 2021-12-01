Bartok Spring International Art Weeks to be held in April

The 2nd Bartok Spring International Art Weeks presenting classical concerts and exhibitions will get under way next April in Budapest and several other cities.

Peter Eotvos’s opera Sleepless, commissioned by the Berlin Staatsoper, will receive its Hungarian premiere, while concert performers will include pianist David Fray and the Liszt Chamber Orchestra, as well as star cellist Istvan Vardai and celebrated violinist Kristof Barati.

Ton Koopman and the Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra will perform Bach’s B Minor Mass, while the Batsheva Dance Company will present three choreographies by Ohad Naharin, Csaba Kael, the chief executive of the Palace of Arts, the festival’s organiser, told a news conference on Wednesday.

Celebrated trumpeter Boban Markovic will perform with his brass band together with the Szekesfehervar Ballet Theatre, while the Branford Marsalis Quartet and the Hungarian State Folk Ensemble will also perform.