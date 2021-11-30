ÉLŐ
Csontvary painting sets record starting price for a Hungarian work at auction

2021.11.30. 18:17

Csontvary's "Secret Island", one of only a dozen or so paintings by the Hungarian master that is privately owned, is soon to be auctioned, and the enigmatic work has set a record starting price for a Hungarian painting at auction.

Budapest art trader Virag Judit Gallery has set the starting price for Tivadar Csontvary Kosztka’s (1853-1919) work in the December 19 sale at 160 million forints (EUR 440,000).
The painting dating from 1903 is one of Csontvary’s “most enigmatic” works, art historian Anna Kelen told a press conference on Tuesday.

