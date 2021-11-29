Church leaders pray for coronavirus victims

Megosztás Tweet



Dignitaries of the Catholic, Reformed and Lutheran churches prayed together for coronavirus victims and the end of the pandemic in Saint Stephen's Basilica in Budapest on the first Sunday of Advent in the presence of President Janos Ader and First Lady Anita Herczegh.

Zoltan Balog, president of the Reformed Church in Hungary, said that the pandemic may have plenty of messages “but for us, Christians, it carries the message that we should stay together.

Gabor Mohos, coadjutor bishop of Esztergom-Budapest, said the pandemic “provided an opportunity for us to reconsider the priorities of life”.

Tamas Fabinyi, presiding bishop of the Lutheran Church in Hungary, said that suffering and prayer go hand in hand “but in times of suffering we should never pray only for ourselves but for all sufferers”.

During the ecumenical prayer, donations were collected for the Regoczi Foundation that was set up by the presidential couple to help children orphaned by Covid.