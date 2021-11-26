Mathias Corvinus Collegium co-hosts Rome conference on EU judiciary

Megosztás Tweet



Hungary's Mathias Corvinus Collegium and the Centro Studi Machiavelli held a conference on the European Union law's relationship to member states' basic laws late on Thursday.

The event was held in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of the Italian parliament, with lawmakers of the League party, and MEP Nicola Procaccini of Fratelli d’Italia attending.

Francesco Giubilei, a leader of the conservative Nazione Futura movement, said the event was a contribution to “rethinking” the workings of the European Union.

“Polish, Hungarian and Italian speakers agreed that the common judiciary of the bloc, as declared in the EU, in reality means politically motivated actions from Brussels executed by commissioners, as happened in the case of Poland and Hungary,” he said.