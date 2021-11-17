Mayor: Budapest to celebrate 150th anniversary in 2023

Megosztás Tweet



Budapest is preparing to celebrate 150 years of its unified existence in 2023 with a diverse range of programmes that presents the capital's history, Gergely Karacsony, the city's mayor, told a news conference on Wednesday.

On this very day 148 years ago, Pest, Buda and Obuda were united to form the capital city as it is broadly known today, he noted. The celebrations in 2023, he said, would hopefully coincide with the handover of the renovated Chain Bridge.

Erzsebet Gy. Nemeth, the deputy mayor for culture, said Budapest’s strength derived from its tolerance and pride in its own diversity. Since its very beginnings, the city has been inclusive, she added.

Peter Fodor, the head of the capital’s Szabo Ervin Library, said the Book City programme running in 2023 sought to make the connection between people and reading even closer.