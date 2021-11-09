President Ader chief patron of charity concert for Covid orphans

Megosztás Tweet



President Janos Ader is the chief patron of a charity concert benefitting children who lost parents to Covid-19, to be held on November 23th in Budapest, organisers said on Tuesday.

After greetings by First Lady Anita Herczegh, the Obuda Danubia Orchestra will play Mozart, Bach, Bartok and Elgar at the concert held in the Pasaret Community House, organisers said. All proceeds will go to the Regoczi Foundation, set up by Ader to provide personal care for children who lost one or both parents to the disease, he said.